Maine has a workforce shortage problem that it hopes to resolve with recently arrived immigrants

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills and a state representative who immigrated from Somalia are looking to create a new government office that would tap recent immigrants to try to solve a workforce shortage in the state. Mills and Rep. Deqa Dhalac of South Portland unveiled a bill on Friday that would create the Office of New Americans. They say the office would help Maine address shortages in critical industries including health care, education and construction.

