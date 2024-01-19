Moldovan man arrested in Croatia after rushing a van with migrants through Zagreb to escape police

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A Moldovan national who was driving a van packed with migrants was arrested in Croatia following a car chase early on Friday in the capital, Zagreb. Police say that a patrol tried to stop the van on the highway near Zagreb but the driver instead rushed through the pay toll ramp toward the city. They set up a roadblock where the van eventually slammed into a police car and stopped. Police say the van was carrying 32 foreign nationals, and two of them were slightly injured in the crash.

