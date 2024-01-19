More than 1,000 rally in Russian region in continuing protests over activist’s jailing

MOSCOW (AP) — More than 1,000 people have rallied in the Russian region of Bashkortostan, continuing a series of protests triggered by the conviction and sentencing of a local activist and handing a new challenge to the Kremlin. People gathered Friday in the center of Ufa, the main city of Bashkortostan, a region spread between the Volga River and the Ural Mountains, dancing and singing folk songs. Police initially didn’t intervene, but later rounded up about 10 participants. The demonstration followed clashes on Wednesday in the town of Baymak in which hundreds of protesters faced off with police following the trial of Fail Alsynov, a local activist who was convicted of inciting hatred and sentenced to four years in prison.

By The Associated Press

