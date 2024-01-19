Ohio is poised to become the 2nd state to restrict gender-affirming care for adults

Ohio’s proposals for gender-affirming care could leave thousands of transgender adults scrambling to find medical providers who would be able to offer hormones and other services they rely on. The proposals were announced by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine a week after he vetoed a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors. Advocates say the requirements would be so onerous that many providers would not be able to continue offering the care. More than 20 states have restricted or banned gender-affirming care for minors. But the rules would make Ohio only the second state to restrict access for adults.

