Plane makes emergency landing on a highway northern Virginia after taking off from Dulles airport

DULLES, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a small aircraft made an emergency landing on a northern Virginia highway after taking off from nearby Washington Dulles International Airport. Virginia State Police say they received a call just before 1 p.m. Friday about a small aircraft making an emergency landing on Loudoun County Parkway. A Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson says Dulles Airport received reports of a departed aircraft that landed off airport property on a nearby roadway. The spokesperson says the airport remains open for takeoffs and landings. No injuries have been reported. The Southern Airways Express plane was scheduled to travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, according to FlightAware.

