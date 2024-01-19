Police in Jamaica detain former Parliament member in wife’s death

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Jamaica say they have detained a former member of Parliament and named him a suspect in his wife’s death. Police said in a statement late Thursday that Jolyan Silvera was taken into custody after an autopsy found that his wife, Melissa Silvera, did not die of natural causes in November but of possible gunshot wounds. They called the development a “major breakthrough.” Officials said that as a result, the investigation was upgraded to possible murder. Silvera has not been charged. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

