Police reports and video released of campus officer kneeling on teen near Las Vegas high school
By KEN RITTER and RIO YAMAT
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — School officials in Las Vegas have released police reports and body camera footage of a campus officer kneeling on a Black student last year, an incident that drew accusations of police brutality after bystander video of it circulated widely on social media. The officer’s actions drew public protests calling for his resignation and comparisons to the 2020 killing of George Floyd. The cellphone footage showed the teen recording officers who were detaining another student when one of the officers pulls the teen to the ground and kneels on him. The officer said in a written report also released Thursday night that he was investigating a report of a gun near the school. No weapon was found.