Police reports and video released of campus officer kneeling on teen near Las Vegas high school

LAS VEGAS (AP) — School officials in Las Vegas have released police reports and body camera footage of a campus officer kneeling on a Black student last year, an incident that drew accusations of police brutality after bystander video of it circulated widely on social media. The officer’s actions drew public protests calling for his resignation and comparisons to the 2020 killing of George Floyd. The cellphone footage showed the teen recording officers who were detaining another student when one of the officers pulls the teen to the ground and kneels on him. The officer said in a written report also released Thursday night that he was investigating a report of a gun near the school. No weapon was found.

By KEN RITTER and RIO YAMAT Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.