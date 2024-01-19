President Joe Biden signs bill to avoid a partial government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a short-term spending bill that keeps the federal government operating until early March. Signed Tuesday, the bill averts what would’ve been a partial government shutdown starting Saturday. It does not address additional aid for Ukraine, which remains in limbo as key senators continue to negotiate a border security measure that would go in tandem with more support for Kyiv. Congress, ahead of the winter snowstorm that struck Washington, D.C., on Friday, passed the short-term bill with large bipartisan majorities on Thursday. The vote was 77-18 in the Senate and 314-108 in the House.

