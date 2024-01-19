Prince Harry drops libel case against Daily Mail after damaging pretrial ruling

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry has dropped his libel lawsuit against the publisher of a British tabloid following a ruling that had damaged his case. Lawyers for the Duke of Sussex told the High Court in London on Friday that he was withdrawing the suit against Associated Newspapers Ltd. There was no reason given but it came the day Harry was due to hand over documents in the case. Last month, a judge ordered Harry to pay the publisher more than $60,000 in legal fees after he failed to achieve victory without going to trial.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.