US Navy fighter jets strike Houthi missile launchers in Yemen, officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say American fighter jets struck Iranian-backed Houthi rebel sites for the sixth time Friday, taking out anti-ship missile launchers that were prepared to fire. The officials says the strikes were carried out by F/A-18 aircraft off the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier. And they resembled similar U.S. attacks on Houthi launchers that have been occurring almost daily this week. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations. President Joe Biden acknowledged Thursday that the bombardment of Houthi sites has yet to stop the militants’ attacks on vessels in the Red Sea that have disrupted global shipping.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

