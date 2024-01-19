Western New Mexico University president defends spending as regents encourage more work abroad

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Regents at Western New Mexico University are throwing their support behind President Joseph Shepard as he faces scrutiny over spending on overseas trips and his wife’s use of a university credit card. Regents gathered for a regular meeting Friday in Silver City, as faculty members and foreign students packed the audience to show their support for Shepard. He told them he welcomes a financial review by the state auditor and has been working on his own review of existing policies and procedures. He reiterated that spending on foreign trips has helped to put Western New Mexico on the map and attract more students to the school.

