A British politician calling for a cease-fire in Gaza gets heckled by pro-Palestinian protesters

LONDON (AP) — A British politician who was making a speech calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip has been interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters. David Lammy, a member of Parliament from the opposition Labour party, was briefly rushed backstage Saturday when a woman approached his microphone and unfurled a Palestinian flag. Lammy was heckled as he tried to resume the speech at a foreign policy conference in London. Lammy says he wants to seek change through power and not protest. The Labour party, which is expected to return to power in an election later this year, has been divided over the war.

