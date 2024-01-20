‘Access Hollywood’ tape of Trump won’t be shown to jury at defamation trial, lawyer says

A lawyer for a writer who says Donald Trump sexually abused her in the 1990s and then defamed her while president in 2019 says the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape and two women who accused Trump of abuse will not be put before a New York jury. Attorney Roberta Kaplan said Saturday that she would not show jurors the 2005 tape in which Trump is heard speaking disparagingly of women. And she says she won’t call other Trump accusers as witnesses. The jury is considering whether Trump owes writer E. Jean Carroll more than the $5 million that a jury last year awarded her.

