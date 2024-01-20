Amid tough reelection fight, San Francisco mayor declines to veto resolution she criticized on Gaza

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Amid a tough reelection fight, Mayor London Breed has declined to veto a non-binding resolution from the San Francisco supervisors calling for an extended cease-fire in Gaza. The first-term Democrat said the debate over the resolution left the city “angrier … and less safe.” In a statement, she also faults the board for veering into foreign policy matters in which its members have no legal authority. She writes that “antisemitism in our city is real” and that vetoing the resolution likely would have led to more divisive hearings and “fan even more antisemitic acts.” She says Jewish residents are fearful of vandalism and intimidation.

