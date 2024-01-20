Father of American teen killed in West Bank by Israeli fire rails against US support for Israel

AL-MAZRA’A ASH-SHARQIYA, West Bank (AP) — The father of an American teen killed by Israeli fire in the occupied West Bank has railed against Washington’s military support for Israel. He spoke as hundreds of mourners buried the 17-year-old in the family’s Palestinian village Saturday. The death of the teen a day earlier drew an immediate expression of concern from the White House and a pledge from Israeli police to investigate. It was the latest fatal shooting in the West Bank where nearly 370 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war more than three months ago.

By JULIA FRANKEL and NASSER NASSER Associated Press

