Hostage families protest outside Netanyahu’s home, ramping up pressure for a truce-for-hostages deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Dozens of relatives of Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip have protested overnight outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It’s a sign of increasing frustration over the government’s seeming lack of progress in getting the remaining captives released as the war drags on. A statement by the protesters says families “begged for 105 days” and now demand that the government show leadership and take bold steps to free more than 100 captives. In Gaza, residents reported heavy bombardment and fighting between Palestinian militants and Israeli troops around the southern city of Khan Younis and the urban refugee camp of Jabaliya in northern Gaza on Saturday.

By JULIA FRANKEL, SAMY MAGDY and ELENA BECATOROS Associated Press

