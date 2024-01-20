Israeli airstrike on Damascus destroys building used by Iranian paramilitary officials

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media are reporting that an Israeli strike on the capital, Damascus, destroyed a building. An official with an Iran-backed group says the building was used by members of Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard adding that 10 people were killed or wounded. The Saturday morning strike comes amid widening tensions in the region and as the Israeli offensive on Gaza that has killed thousands continues. An Israeli airstrike last month killed a longtime adviser of the Iranian paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in Syria. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years.

By ALBERTE AJI and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.