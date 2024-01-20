Loewe explores social media and masculinity in Paris fashion show

PARIS (AP) — In Jonathan Anderson’s latest Loewe collection, art, fashion, and celebrity converge to explore modern masculinity in a social media-driven world. The show space, awash with Richard Hawkins’ vivid pop art, created a sensory overload, perfectly complementing the narrative-rich and aesthetically vibrant collection. Actor Jamie Dornan humorously observed his own images in video collages, blending paparazzi shots with art history and social media. In Véronique Nichanian’s latest men’s show for Hermès, a beautiful fusion of historic charm and modern flair was on full display. The collection reimagined 19th-century elegance with a contemporary twist, showcasing Nichanian’s talent for blending luxurious simplicity with bold historical fashion elements.

