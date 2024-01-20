North Korea stresses alignment with Russia against US and says Putin could visit at an ‘early date’

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has agreed to further strategic and tactical cooperation with Russia to establish a “new multi-polarized international order,” as the two countries work to build a united front in the face of their separate, intensifying tensions with the United States. North Korea’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed his willingness to visit Pyongyang during a meeting in Moscow last week with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui. North Korea has been actively strengthening its ties with Russia as leader Kim Jong Un tries to break out of diplomatic isolation and strengthen his footing.

