Protests against Germany’s far right gain new momentum after report on meeting of extremists

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have turned out to protest the far right in cities across Germany. Saturday’s crowds were the latest in a series of demonstrations that have been gaining momentum in recent days. They come in the wake of a report that right-wing extremists recently met to discuss the deportation of millions of immigrants, including some with German citizenship. Police say a Saturday afternoon protest in Frankfurt drew 35,000 people. Demonstrations in Stuttgart, Nuremberg and Hannover, among other cities, also drew large crowds, and more are planned for Sunday.

