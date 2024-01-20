Racist chants aimed at AC Milan keeper Mike Maignan prompt game at Udinese to be briefly suspended

UDINE, Italy (AP) — Racist chants aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan have prompted a top-tier Italian league game at Udinese to be suspended briefly during the first half. Maignan left the field after the insults aimed at him following a goal for Milan. There had also been racist chants earlier that prompting an announcement in the stadium asking fans to stop. The Serie A match resumed a few minutes later after Maignan came back out. The score was 1-1 at halftime.

