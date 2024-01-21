A pet cat thrown off a train died in cold weather. Now thousands want the conductor to lose her job

MOSCOW (AP) — More than 300,000 people have signed a petition calling for a train conductor in Russia to lose her job after she threw a pet cat off a train, believing it was a stray. The white and ginger tom cat, known as Twix, escaped from his carrier on a train traveling between Yekaterinburg and St. Petersburg on Jan. 11. He was found by the conductor, who forcibly ejected the animal as the train was stopped in the town of Kirov, east of Moscow. Hundreds of people banded together in sub-zero temperatures to search for Twix, who was later found dead, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

