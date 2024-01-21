Cameroon starts world’s first malaria vaccine program for children

Cameroon will be the first country to routinely give children a new malaria vaccine as the shots are rolled out in Africa. The campaign is due to begin Monday in the Central African nation. It’s being described as a milestone in the decades-long effort to curb malaria on the continent, which accounts for 95% of the world’s deaths from the disease. Gavi vaccines alliance is helping Cameroon secure the shots and working with 20 other African countries. The vaccine is only about 30% effective but the World Health Organization says it would still dramatically reduce severe infections and hospitalizations.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.