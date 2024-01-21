Congo captain Chancel Mbemba subjected to online racist abuse after Africa Cup game against Morocco
By CIARÁN FAHEY
AP Sports Writer
ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Congo captain Chancel Mbemba has been subjected to a torrent of racist abuse on social media after leading his team to a 1-1 draw against Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations. Mbemba’s Instagram account was targeted by many users who replied to his latest posts with monkey or gorilla emojis, or wrote racist comments. The 29-year-old Mbemba, who is Black, plays for top-tier French club Marseille.