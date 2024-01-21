Democrats believe abortion will motivate voters in 2024. Will it be enough?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden campaign is betting big on abortion rights as a major driver in this year’s presidential election. It is working to broaden how voters are thinking about the issue following the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision, emphasizing what it means for health care and personal freedom for Americans. But the economy, foreign policy, immigration and inflation are also major issues for voters, as Biden tries to boost his low poll numbers. If Republicans are more inclined to skirt the subject this election season, Democrats have no intention of doing likewise.

By COLLEEN LONG and CHRIS MEGERIAN Associated Press

