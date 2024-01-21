France gets ready to say ‘merci’ to World War II veterans for D-Day’s 80th anniversary this year
By SYLVIE CORBET
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — France is getting ready to show its gratitude towards World War II veterans who will return to Normandy beaches this year for 80th anniversary commemorations of D-Day to mark the defeat of the Nazis. Many of them will be coming back for the last time. A ceremony at Omaha Beach with many heads of state expected to be present will be honoring the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and other nations who landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944. French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that D-Day celebrations alongside with the Paris Olympics will be “France’s rendezvous with the world.” It will be an occasion for the French to say “merci” or “thank you” to veterans.