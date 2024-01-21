India’s Modi is set to open a controversial temple in Ayodhya in a grand event months before polls
By BISWAJEET BANERJEE
Associated Press
AYODHYA, India (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to open a controversial Hindu temple built on the ruins of an ancient mosque in the holy city of Ayodhya in a grand event that is expected to galvanize Hindu voters months before a general election. The temple, which is still under construction, is dedicated to Hinduism’s most revered deity Lord Ram. On Monday morning, the mood in the city was jubilant. Devotees from across the country have arrived to celebrate the opening, with groups of them dancing to religious songs that blare on roads bedecked with flowers. Nearly 7,500 people, including top celebrities and politicians, are expected to attend the consecration ceremony.