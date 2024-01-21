Military ends rescue search for Navy SEALs lost in maritime raid on ship with Iranian weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — The military says a 10-day search to rescue two Navy SEALs lost in the Arabian Sea during a mission to board a ship and confiscate Iranian-made weapons has ended and the sailors are considered deceased. U.S. Central Command says the search is now a recovery effort. The names of the SEALs haven’t been released, as family notifications continue. Ships and aircraft from the U.S., Japan, and Spain continuously searched more than 21,000 square miles. The SEAL raid targeted a ship carrying weapons to Houthi rebels in Yemen. As the SEALs were boarding the ship, one went under in heavy seas, and a teammate went in to try and save him.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

