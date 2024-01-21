Much of US still gripped by Arctic weather as Memphis deals with numerous broken water pipes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Much of the U.S. remained gripped by deadly Arctic weather Sunday — with subfreezing conditions reaching as far south as Texas and Florida. But the numbing cold is expected to ease up in the coming days. Crews in Memphis, Tennessee continued to work around the clock on Sunday to find and fix broken pipes that were causing low water pressure throughout the system. Some residents have been without running water for days, and all of the utility’s 400,000 customers continued to be under a boil water notice. Memphis Light, Gas and Water President and CEO Doug McGowen said in a video posted to social media on Saturday evening that he hopes to have an estimate of when pressure will be restored on Sunday afternoon.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.