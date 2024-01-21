Sarah, the Duchess of York, diagnosed with malignant melanoma found during breast cancer treatment

LONDON (AP) — Sarah, the Duchess of York, has been diagnosed with a malignant skin cancer that was discovered during her treatment for breast cancer. A spokesperson said Sunday that the melanoma was found after several moles were removed while she was undergoing reconstructive surgery after a mastectomy. Doctors are analyzing it to see if it was caught early. The 64-year-old ex-wife of Prince Andrew and the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie was once a favorite target of Britain’s tabloids. The former Sarah Ferguson, known as “Fergie,” has published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books and historical romance for adults.

