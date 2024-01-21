Taylor Swift’s NFL playoff tour takes her to Buffalo for Chiefs game against Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Taylor Swift blew a kiss after someone greeted her by yelling “Bills by a billion,” upon arriving at Highmark Stadium to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills in a divisional playoff game. The pop music superstar was escorted by a heavy security presence to a suite overlooking the west end zone, and located just below the name of Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy’s name on the stadium’s Wall of Fame. Swift was wearing a white jacket with red Chiefs trim, and featuring a large red star.

