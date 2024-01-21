Three members of air ambulance crew killed in Oklahoma helicopter crash

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (AP) — Officials say three members of an air ambulance crew were killed when their helicopter crashed in Oklahoma. Air Evac Lifeteam says the crash was reported near Weatherford after the control center lost contact with the crew shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The helicopter was returning to base in Weatherford, 70 miles west of Oklahoma City, after completing a patient care transport to the capital. The company did not say where the Bell 206L3 was found and did not immediately release the victims’ names. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

