Trump celebrates DeSantis’ decision to drop out, ending a bitter feud that defined the 2024 campaign

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Donald Trump is setting aside months of criticism and mockery of Ron DeSantis after the Florida governor dropped out of the presidential race. On Sunday night, Trump was in New Hampshire hailing his former Republican rival, who endorsed the former president earlier in the day. For Trump, it’s become a familiar ritual to welcome the backing of someone who once tried to take him on. The new tone puts an end to perhaps the most bitter rivalry of Republicans’ 2024 campaign. Trump praised DeSantis for running a good campaign and making a gracious exit.

By BILL BARROW and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

