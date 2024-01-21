Washington state lawmaker pushes to ban hog-tying by police following Manuel Ellis’ death

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state lawmakers are set to consider a proposal to prohibit police from hog-tying suspects. A measure banning the restraint technique is set to go before a Senate committee Monday. It’s been nearly four years since Manuel Ellis died facedown with his hands and feet cuffed together behind him. The 33-year-old Black man’s death has become a touchstone for racial justice demonstrators in the Pacific Northwest. Hog-tying has long drawn concern due to the risk of suffocation. Many cities and counties have banned the restraint technique. Democratic Sen. Yasmin Trudeau has sponsored the bill, saying she doesn’t want anyone else to experience the “dehumanization” Ellis faced before his death.

