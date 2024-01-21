Skip to Content
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include Julia Louis-Dreyfus starring as a neurotic writer in the movie “You Hurt My Feelings,” Nicole Kidman in the new limited series “Expats” and Sofia Vergara playing a drug lord in the new series for Netflix called “Griselda.” Snoop Dogg stars as a washed-up professional football player ordered to perform community service after crashing his car in “The Underdoggs,” and The Smile — a Radiohead side project comprised of Thom Yorke, Johnny Greenwood and Sons of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner — will release their sophomore album, “Wall of Eyes.”

