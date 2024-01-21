With Trump closing in on nomination, the effective audition to become his vice president is underway

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Vice presidential candidates typically aren’t tapped until after a candidate has locked down the nomination. But former President Donald Trump’s decisive win in the Iowa caucuses and the departure of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from the race on Sunday has only heightened what had already been a widespread sense of inevitability. That has given the visits this past week by New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, as well as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the feel of tryouts for the role reminiscent of Trump’s days as a reality TV host. All three are considered close allies of the former president who are among those being considered for the job.

By JILL COLVIN and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.