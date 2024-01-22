20 people rescued from ice floe in Lake Erie, Coast Guard says

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — Coast Guard officials say 20 people have been rescued from an ice floe in Lake Erie. The Coast Guard’s Ninth District Great Lakes station said it received a report about 10:20 a.m. Monday that the people were stranded on a mile-long floe about a half-mile off Catawba Island State Park near Port Clinton in Ohio. Petty Officer Jessica Fontenette said the Coast Guard sent a helicopter and two airboats and rescued nine people while four others were rescued by Put-in-Bay firefighters and the Ottawa County sheriff’s office. Seven other people were able to get to shore themselves on an airboat. No injuries were reported.

