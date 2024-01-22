60 Missouri corrections officers, staffers urging governor to halt execution of ‘model inmate’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dozens of Missouri Department of Corrections staff members are urging Gov. Mike Parson to grant clemency to a man scheduled to die in April for killing his cousin and her husband, with a former warden calling him a “model inmate.” The Kansas City Star reports that 60 corrections officers and other staff members signed onto a letter to the Republican governor in support of Brian Dorsey. The letter says Dorsey has avoided trouble and is respectful to prison staff and fellow inmates at the Potosi Correctional Center. He is scheduled to die April 9 for killing his cousin and her husband in 2006.

