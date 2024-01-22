After stalling in 2023, a bill to define antisemitism in state law is advancing in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill to define antisemitism in Georgia law stalled in 2023 over how the measure should be worded. But now it’s moving ahead, backed by a heavy Republican push to support Israel in its war with Hamas and Jewish Georgians reporting a surge in bias incidents. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted unanimously for the measure Monday. But fears of opponents who say the bill will be used to block criticism of Israeli war crimes against Palestinians are stronger than ever. Some protesters chanting “Free Free Palestine!” were dragged from the committee room by police officers after the vote. Monday’s vote signals the measure is likely to pass the Senate and be signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.