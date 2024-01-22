As his son faces a graft probe, a Malaysian ex-PM says the government wants to prosecute its rivals

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad attacked a graft probe into his associates as politically motivated, a week after his eldest son was ordered to hand over information to investigators. Mahathir, a two-time prime minister who’s been a fixture in Malaysian politics for decades, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government is using corruption charges to go after political rivals. Mirzan and tycoon Daim Zainuddin were revealed to hold millions offshore in the Pandora Papers. Prosecutors dropped 47 graft charges against Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi last year while the trial was at an advanced stage.

