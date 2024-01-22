Could Georgia’s Fani Willis be removed from prosecuting Donald Trump?
By JEFF AMY and KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Accusations that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an affair with a special prosecutor she hired to seek convictions of Donald Trump and others for interfering in Georgia’s 2020 election have led to renewed calls to remove Willis from the case. Willis, an elected Democrat, has shown no signs of stepping down yet. But there are ways she could be removed. The judge in the case could rule that she has a conflict of interest. A revived state-level prosecutor oversight board could take action against Willis. In less likely scenarios, state lawmakers could impeach and remove Willis, or the State Bar of Georgia could take action against her.