Dave Eggers’ children’s book ‘The Eyes & the Impossible’ wins prestigious Newbery Medal
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Dave Eggers’ “The Eyes & the Impossible,” the great adventure of a very fast dog, has received the John Newbery Medal for the year’s best children’s book. Eggers is otherwise known for such acclaimed adult books as “A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius,” “What Is the What” and “A Hologram for the King.” The Randolph Caldecott Medal for outstanding illustration was given to Vashti Harrison’s “Big,” the first time the award was given to a Black woman since it was established in 1938. The awards were announced Monday by the American Library Association.