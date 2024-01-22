Elon Musk privately visits Auschwitz-Birkenau site in response to accusations of antisemitism on X

KRAKOW, Poland (AP) — Elon Musk has visited the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau World War II Nazi German death camp. The billionaire has faced criticism for subscribing to an antisemitic conspiracy theory and allowing hate messages on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter. The private visit was apparently in response to calls from some Jewish religious leaders for Musk to see with his own eyes the most symbolic site of the horrors of the Holocaust. Later Monday he was to discuss antisemitism online as part of a conference by the European Jewish Association ahead of the Jan. 27 International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

