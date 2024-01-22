Families sue Kentucky gun shop that sold AR-15 used in 2023 bank shooting that killed 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky gun shop that sold the assault weapon used to kill five people at a Louisville bank is facing a lawsuit from survivors and families of the victims. The civil suit filed Monday in Louisville alleges River City Firearms should have been more suspicious of the sale and noticed red flags. Connor Sturgeon bought the gun six days before the April shootings at Old National Bank. The 25-year-old killed five co-workers and injured several others. A responding police officer was also shot. The gun shop has not responded to calls and messages seeking comment Monday.

