Former gang leader charged with killing Tupac Shakur gets new lawyer who points to ‘historic’ trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Los Angeles-area gang leader jailed in the 1996 killing of hip-hop music icon Tupac Shakur has hired a private attorney to represent him ahead of his murder trial. Documents posted Thursday show that Duane “Keffe D” Davis dismissed court-appointed lawyers and hired Carl Arnold. Arnold has 20 years as a criminal defense attorney. He has also been sanctioned twice by the Nevada State Bar. Davis is the only person still alive who was in the car from which shots were fired in Shakur’s killing. He has pleaded not guilty and remains jailed on $750,000 bail.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.