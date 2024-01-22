Georgia lawmakers advance bill to revive disciplinary commission for state prosecutors

ATLANTA (AP) — Republicans in the Georgia House of Representatives have advanced a bill that would activate a new commission to discipline and remove state prosecutors. Some Georgia Republicans want the new commission to discipline Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for winning indictments of former President Donald Trump and 18 others. The commission was unable to begin operating after the state Supreme Court in November refused to approve rules governing its conduct. A bill in the state House of Representatives removes the requirement that the state Supreme Court approve the rules. A House committee passed it on Monday over the objections of Democrats. It now goes to the full House for a vote.

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and JEFF AMY Associated Press

