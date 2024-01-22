GOP Senate contenders in Ohio face off for their first statewide debate

CLEVELAND (AP) — The three Republicans vying to take on Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown this fall in Ohio’s competitive U.S. Senate race clashed bitterly in their first statewide debate, lobbing personal attacks and accusing each other of shifting political positions aimed at wooing GOP primary voters. Facing off Monday at a TV studio in Cleveland, businessman Bernie Moreno, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan generally agreed on such issues as a federal abortion limit and securing the southern border. They parted on immigration policy, aid to Ukraine and the Jan. 6 prosecutions. They all declined to say anything critical of former President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Moreno.

