His presidential bid over, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says he won’t seek a third term as governor

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum says he will not seek a third term as governor. Monday’s announcement comes more than a month after he ended his bid for the GOP presidential nomination. His recent endorsement of former President Donald Trump, and Trump’s praise of the little-known governor, have fueled speculation about Burgum serving in a second Trump administration. The 67-year-old Burgum is a wealthy software entrepreneur who won an upset victory in 2016. He poured over $12 million of his own money into his presidential campaign, which he ended in December after six months.

