Maine Democrats who expanded abortion access now want to amend the state constitution

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A proposal to enshrine the right to an abortion in the Maine Constitution is moving forward. Gov. Janet Mills and other leading Democrats are pressing to end future legislative debate by amending the state constitution. But Republican Sen. Lisa Keim calls it “political theater” and says there’s no way supporters can obtain a two-thirds vote in both chambers to send it to the people. Maine could join four other states that have amended their constitutions to protect the right to abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

