Mexico demands investigation into US military-grade weapons being used by drug cartels

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s is demanding an investigation into how U.S. military-grade weapons are increasingly being found in the hands of Mexican drug cartels. Mexico’s army is finding weapons like belt-fed machine guns, rocket launchers and grenades that are not sold for civilian use in the United States. Mexico’s top diplomat says the defense department has warned the U.S. about “weapons entering Mexico that are for the exclusive use of the U.S. army.” Cartels have bragged about the weaponry and openly displayed it on social media. The U.S. ambassador was speaking to the media later Monday.

